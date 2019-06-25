Armenia implements 7 GRECO recommendations out of 24

Out of 24 recommendations given by Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO by end 2018 Armenia has fully implemented only seven recommendations, 14 were partly implemented and three were not implemented at all.

The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO has published its annual report, assessing the implementation by 49 member states of GRECO of its recommendations on preventing corruption in 2018, notably in respect of Members of Parliament, judges and prosecutors.

Armenia has been evaluated in 2014 and the first compliance report was published in 2017. In total, Greco made 24 recommendations to Armenia. Thus, Armenia is among the countries that were given the largest number of recommendations, following Turkey (37 recommendations), Greece (25), and North Macedonia (25).

GRECO gave to Armenia seven recommendations concerning parliamentarians: only one recommendation was implemented, one was not implemented and the remaining 5 recommendations were partly implemented.

As for judges, out of ten recommendations three recommendations were fully implemented, one was not implemented and six partly implemented.

With respect to prosecutors, GRECO came up with seven recommendations, out of which three recommendations were implemented, one recommendation was not implemented, and the remaining three – partly implemented.