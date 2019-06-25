News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia implements 7 GRECO recommendations out of 24
Armenia implements 7 GRECO recommendations out of 24
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Out of 24 recommendations given by Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO by end 2018 Armenia has fully implemented only seven recommendations, 14 were partly implemented and three were not implemented at all.

The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO has published its annual report, assessing the implementation by 49 member states of GRECO of its recommendations on preventing corruption in 2018, notably in respect of Members of Parliament, judges and prosecutors.

Armenia has been evaluated in 2014 and the first compliance report was published in 2017. In total, Greco made 24 recommendations to Armenia. Thus, Armenia is among the countries that were given the largest number of recommendations, following Turkey (37 recommendations), Greece (25), and North Macedonia (25).

GRECO gave to Armenia seven recommendations concerning parliamentarians: only one recommendation was implemented, one was not implemented and the remaining 5 recommendations were partly implemented.

As for judges, out of ten recommendations three recommendations were fully implemented, one was not implemented and six partly implemented.

With respect to prosecutors, GRECO came up with seven recommendations, out of which three recommendations were implemented, one recommendation was not implemented, and the remaining three – partly implemented.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP explains his vote against return of Russian delegation to PACE
I would also like to inform that during yesterday’s vote...
 PACE challenges powers of Russian delegation
The powers of the Russian delegation were challenged on both formal and political grounds…
 PACE: Russia applies for confirming its powers
"A decision on the resolution has been made…
 How did Armenian delegation vote for Russia's return to PACE?
The head of the Armenian delegation Ruben Rubinyan voted against the resolution…
Venice Commission authorized preparation of urgent opinion on Armenia judicial code’s reform
The Commission was informed on recent constitutional developments in Armenia…
 Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia
Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan received the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos