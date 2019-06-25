News
Tuesday
June 25
News
ECHR satisfies motion to take interim measure on Manvel Grigoryan's case
ECHR satisfies motion to take interim measure on Manvel Grigoryan's case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Friday an interim decision on the case of the arrested General Manvel Grigoryan, said Levon Baghdasaryan, Grigoryan's lawyer said during the trial on Tuesday.

The ECHR requires the Armenian government to ensure that the applicant receive the necessary medicines and medical supplies in accordance with the medical certificate issued by Nairi Medical Center on 3 June 2019 and the medical report dated June 11, 2019.

At the same time, the European Court hopes that the applicant will receive the medical assistance provided in line with his / her current health status.

The European Court has also drew the attention of the parties to the fact that failure to comply with the measures laid down by the State in accordance with Rule 39 could result in a violation of Article 34 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
