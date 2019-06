YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, a led by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, on Monday traveled to Russia.

In Kubinka town, Tonoyan will attend the opening ceremony of “Army 2019” international technico-military conference and its exhibition, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The event will be held from Tuesday to Sunday.

The military industry products of Armenia are also on display at the international exhibition.