Armenia court of appeal suspends case proceedings on violation of ex-President Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence
Armenia court of appeal suspends case proceedings on violation of ex-President Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In connection with a case it is considering with respect to the appeals by a legal defender of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Criminal Court of Appeal has decided to petition to the Constitutional Court and to suspend the respective proceedings. Kocharyan’s defense team has issued a statement in this regard.

As per the statement, this case refers to the Special Investigation Service head’s violation of Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence during preliminary investigation.

According to the statement, with this ruling, the Criminal Court of Appeal recorded that there is seeming doubt that the absence of necessary criminal proceedings runs counter to several articles of the Constitution of Armenia.

Second President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
