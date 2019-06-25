Armenia court lifts attachment on army general's pension

A while ago, Levon Baghdasaryan, attorney of former president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders, General Manvel Grigoryan, filed a motion to lift the attachment on the pension and assets of Manvel Grigoryan.

The preliminary investigation body had imposed an attachment on all the assets pertaining to Grigoryan, including his beaver breeding company in Aknalitch which he has to donate to the State. Prosecutor Vahe Dolmazyan noted that the motion doesn’t clarify whether Grigoryan is planning on donating 100% of the shares to the State or not. In addition, the company belongs to Grigoryan’s son, Karen Grigoryan, who hasn’t given his consent. In response, Levon Baghdasaryan said Karen Grigoryan is not the owner of the assets. Arsen Mkrtchyan, one of Grigoryan’s attorneys, said Karen Grigoryan had given his consent to donation during the preliminary investigation. After listening to the parties, the court ruled to postpone the resolution of the motion until clarification of several essential circumstances.

Afterwards, Baghdasaryan petitioned to lift the attachment on Manvel Grigoryan’s pension. The prosecutor didn’t object it, and the court ruled to uphold the attorney’s motion and lift the attachment on the pension.