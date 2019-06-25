Man, 62, beats elder brother to death in Yerevan apartment

A man on Tuesday beat his elder brother to death in Yerevan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police news service that a 65-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in the capital city of Armenia.

At 12:20pm, Police received information that there was a dead body of a 65-year-old man in an apartment.

Injuries were detected on the body.

The investigative team found out that an argument had taken place at this apartment, and during which a 62-year-old man had hit his elder brother several times, and the elder brother had died some hours after this incident.

Sometime thereafter, the younger brother turned himself in to the police.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

An investigation is underway.