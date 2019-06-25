News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Man, 62, beats elder brother to death in Yerevan apartment
Man, 62, beats elder brother to death in Yerevan apartment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man on Tuesday beat his elder brother to death in Yerevan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police news service that a 65-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in the capital city of Armenia.

At 12:20pm, Police received information that there was a dead body of a 65-year-old man in an apartment.

Injuries were detected on the body.

The investigative team found out that an argument had taken place at this apartment, and during which a 62-year-old man had hit his elder brother several times, and the elder brother had died some hours after this incident.

Sometime thereafter, the younger brother turned himself in to the police.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
France citizen woman, 73, hit by car in Yerevan, dies on the spot
The driver tried to help the victim, and he called the police…
 Armenia court lifts attachment on army general's pension
Afterwards, Baghdasaryan petitioned to lift the...
 ECHR satisfies motion to take interim measure on Manvel Grigoryan's case
The ECHR requires the Armenian government to ensure that the applicant receive the necessary medicines…
Armenia ex-MP’s Manvel Grigoryan’s health deteriorates in court
Manvel Grigoryan was brought to the court of general jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan in an ambulance car...
 Armenia woman charged with strangling 7-year-old daughter to death
The preliminary investigation body has filed a petition with the court to have her arrested…
 Two fighters crash in northern Germany
“I can confirm that there was an accident involving two aircraft in northern Germany…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos