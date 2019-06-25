Armenian PM congratulates Slovenian counterpart on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Maryan Šarec on Statehood Day. Pashinyan’s message particularly reads as follows:
“I convey warm congratulatory remarks and the best wishes to you on the occasion of Statehood Day, the national holiday of the Republic of Slovenia.
The Government of Armenia is persistent to strengthen the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovenia. I am certain that our countries have great potential to enhance their political and economic relations, and through combined efforts, we will be able to use that potential for the welfare of our nations.
I am certain that implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will create new opportunities for the cooperation between Armenia and Slovenia.”