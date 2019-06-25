Several criminal cases instituted based on Armenia Audit Chamber report

The Audit Chamber has recorded problems and several violations costing a total of billions, and criminal cases have already been instituted based on the report of the Audit Chamber. This is what Chairman of the Audit Chamber Levon Yolyan said during a press conference held at the National Assembly today.

According to him, some materials have been attached to the instituted criminal cases, and the rest of the cases are being inspected by prosecutors. Yolyan also informed that the activities with prosecutors are being implemented smoothly and effectively.