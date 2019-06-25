News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Several criminal cases instituted based on Armenia Audit Chamber report
Several criminal cases instituted based on Armenia Audit Chamber report
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Audit Chamber has recorded problems and several violations costing a total of billions, and criminal cases have already been instituted based on the report of the Audit Chamber. This is what Chairman of the Audit Chamber Levon Yolyan said during a press conference held at the National Assembly today.

According to him, some materials have been attached to the instituted criminal cases, and the rest of the cases are being inspected by prosecutors. Yolyan also informed that the activities with prosecutors are being implemented smoothly and effectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar loses ground in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia economic activity index increases by 7.3% in May
The export and import indicators are particularly noteworthy…
 Armenian parliament adopts tax reform package
A total of 73 parliamentarians voted in favor of the bill, while 32 voted against…
Armenian Parliament Speaker presents his draft law to MPs
The draft law concerns the expansion of the powers of the National Assembly in conducting appointments…
Bright Armenia party stands against tax reforms
“As a result, in the coming years, the excise tax on gasoline, compressed natural gas and diesel fuel will increase by 3% per year…
 Prosperous Armenia to vote against tax reform package
“Failure to equalize tax for all segments of the population would be a manifestation of social equality and justice…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos