Armenia economic activity index increases by 7.3% in May

YEREVAN. – In May, the economic activity index of Armenia increased by 7.3%, as compared to May 2018; last month, this indicator was 9.5%.

According to the Statistical Committee data, the country’s industry grew by 10.2% in May (in April—by 13.2%), construction—by 2% (in April—1.8%), domestic trade turnover increased by 4.9% (in April—9%), and services grew by 14.8% (in April—16.2%).

The export and import indicators are particularly noteworthy. In May, exports increased by 11.7%, whereas imports dropped by 10.5%.

Both imports and exports were dropping in Armenia until this April, when exports grew by 10.2% and imports—by 3.7%