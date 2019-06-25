Armenia Parliament speaker receives outgoing India Ambassador

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Sangwan Yogeshwari.
The head of parliament highly appreciated the Ambassador’s contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-Indian relations and stated that even though there are several examples of partnership in different sectors, there is still unused potential in the spheres of economy, education, high technologies and tourism. According to Mirzoyan, restoration of direct aerial communication between the capitals of the two countries will be an essential contribution to the expansion of partnership.
Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the invitation addressed to the head of the Indian parliament to visit Armenia.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception and words of appreciation, Sangwan Yogeshwari focused on the joint projects that have been implemented to this day and emphasized that there are many prospects for cooperation. Viewing the bilateral relations as dynamically growing relations, the Ambassador attached importance to the high-level contacts, the deepening of partnership between the legislatures and the intensification of the ties of business circles in the sense of further enhancement of the relations.