FM: Iran will never pursue nuclear weapon

Iran will never pursue nuclear weapon, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tuesday after the US imposed sanctions against Iran, The Guardian reported.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, at a meeting in June with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who visited Tehran with a message from US President Donald Trump, said that Iran has no plans to produce nuclear weapons, since it is banned.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in turn, noted that the US desire to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons has no basis.

The US on Monday announced the imposition of sanctions on Iran’s senior leadership. US President Donald Trump said that the sanctions are the US proportional response to Tehran's actions, including the incident with the downed American drone and the attack on tankers, in which Washington accused Iran. Trump said the US will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons and support terrorism.