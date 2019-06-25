News
France citizen woman, 73, hit by car in Yerevan, dies on the spot
France citizen woman, 73, hit by car in Yerevan, dies on the spot
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A French national died Tuesday in Armenia, after being hit by a car in capital city Yerevan.

At around 3։05pm, a car hit a pedestrian woman, Varduhi Hakobyan, 73, who was crossing an intersection from a permitted section.

The driver tried to help the victim, and he called the police, shamshyan.com reported.

The law enforcement officers took the driver to a police station.

Those who were assembled at the scene were saying that the victim was also a French citizen, and she had come to the passport department of Armenia to get a passport because she was going to head for France in two days.
