Bolton: All options remain on table, if Iran exceeds uranium enrichment limit
Bolton: All options remain on table, if Iran exceeds uranium enrichment limit
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says “all options remain on the table” if Iran exceeds the uranium enrichment limit under the 2015 deal, reports AP.

Bolton spoke at a press conference after a high-profile trilateral security summit in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question about whether a military strike was still an option if Iran crosses the 300-kilogram stockpile threshold outlined in the atomic accord. Bolton says it would be “a very serious mistake for Iran to ignore those limits.”
