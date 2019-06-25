Bolton: All options remain on table, if Iran exceeds uranium enrichment limit

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says “all options remain on the table” if Iran exceeds the uranium enrichment limit under the 2015 deal, reports AP.

Bolton spoke at a press conference after a high-profile trilateral security summit in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question about whether a military strike was still an option if Iran crosses the 300-kilogram stockpile threshold outlined in the atomic accord. Bolton says it would be “a very serious mistake for Iran to ignore those limits.”