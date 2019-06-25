News
News
Prosecutor General, Russia Ambassador discuss judicial-legal reforms in Armenia
Prosecutor General, Russia Ambassador discuss judicial-legal reforms in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office, during the meeting, the parties highly appreciated the relations established between the two countries in the legal field and the growing cooperation between the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices of Russia and Armenia in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Kopirkin stressed the need for further strengthening of the relations between Russia and Armenia in the legal field and reaffirmed the willingness of the Russian embassy.

The parties touched upon the judicial and legal reforms underway in Armenia, and Armenia’s Prosecutor General presented the approaches of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia. They also exchanged views on the strategic priorities for and the problems with the fight that Armenia is leading against corruption.

Artur Davtyan mentioned that, in the sphere of international cooperation, measures will also be taken to return the assets that were criminally taken out of Armenia and solve the problems with mutual recognition of the court rulings of Armenia and other countries.
