Armenia's second president arrives at Yerevan penitentiary

YEREVAN. – Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan has arrived at Yerevan Kentron penitentiary.

Earlier the judge ruled to uphold the appeal of prosecutors and to arrest Kocharyan who is charged with overthrowing constitutional order.

He went out of the car to hug his son Levon and to welcome his supporters.

Asked by reporters to comment on the judgement, Kocharyan said: “I think you saw there is no law, no lawfulness”.

When asked whether he has something to say, Kocharyan replied: “Ooh, I have much to say”.

The second president was welcomed by his supporters who were chanting “Kocharyan, a hero” and “Pashinyan, a betrayer”.