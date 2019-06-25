News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia's second president arrives at Yerevan penitentiary
Armenia's second president arrives at Yerevan penitentiary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan has arrived at Yerevan Kentron penitentiary.

Earlier the judge ruled to uphold the appeal of prosecutors and to arrest Kocharyan who is charged with overthrowing constitutional order.

He went out of the car to hug his son Levon and to welcome his supporters.

Asked by reporters to comment on the judgement, Kocharyan said: “I think you saw there is no law, no lawfulness”.

When asked whether he has something to say, Kocharyan replied: “Ooh, I have much to say”.

The second president was welcomed by his supporters who were chanting “Kocharyan, a hero” and “Pashinyan, a betrayer”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Second Armenia president's attorney on judge's decision on Kocharyan
Today Judge Armen Danielyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal, which is examining...
 Decision to arrest Armenia's second president has to be implemented immediately
The judge decided to cancel the decision by Yerevan court of general jurisdiction...
 Court rules to remand second Armenia President
On May 18, a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction decided to release...
 Armenia court of appeal suspends case proceedings on violation of ex-President Kocharyan’s presumption of innocence
It recorded that there is seeming doubt that the absence of necessary criminal proceedings…
 Kocharyan: Goal of revolution is redistribution of property
“This will provide an opportunity to influence any citizen who own something…
 Armenia ex-President on offshore accounts : No one has found and will not find them, as there are none
“One is not leading the people; one is trying to be guided by the unhealthy perceptions of a whole mass of people…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos