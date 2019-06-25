Armenia Parliament speaker receives Vietnamese parliamentary delegation

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Parliament of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Man Tien.
As reported the news service of the National Assembly, welcoming the guests to the National Assembly, Ararat Mirzoyan valued the interparliamentary ties between Armenia and Vietnam and voiced hope that the parliamentary delegation’s visit will give a new impulse to further expansion of the partnership between the legislatures of the two countries. The head of parliament also expressed hope that Vietnam will open its embassy in Yerevan soon.
Stating the fact that the parliamentary delegation he is leading is the first delegation that is on a visit to Yerevan, Nguyen Man Tien described the visit as brilliant evidence of the great interest that Vietnam has in cooperation with Armenia. “We highly appreciate the relations between the two parliaments and hope these visits provide the opportunity to use the existing great potential in other sectors,” Nguyen Man Tien stated and transmitted the invitation of the head of the Vietnamese parliament to visit Vietnam.
According to the Vietnamese parliamentarian, Vietnam views Armenia as a country that can serve as a good bridge between Asia and Europe and expects to see Armenia be active and play an active role in several regional organizations.