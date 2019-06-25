Trump: Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force

US President Donald Trump seems offended by Iran’s statement over the new sanctions.
“Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words “nice” or “compassion,” they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone…” Trump leader tweeted. “The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s & EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more…....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!"
Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, commenting on the new US sanctions against Tehran, called the White House “mentally retarded.”
The US on June 24 introduced new sanctions against Iran, which affected 8 commanders of the IRGC, as well as Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Seyed Khamenei. In addition, Washington intends to impose sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister.