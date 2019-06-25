Pompeo makes unannounced visit to Kabul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Kabul on Tuesday to discuss ongoing peace talks with the Taliban and the security situation ahead of Afghan presidential polls in September, reports Reuters.
Pompeo stopped over on his way to New Delhi.
His visit to Afghanistan, which lasted about seven hours, comes ahead of a seventh round of peace talks between Taliban leaders and U.S. officials.
The next round of peace talks is scheduled to begin on June 29 in Doha.