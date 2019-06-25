Armenia FM meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met today with Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Møller, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the fruitful cooperation established between Armenia and various institutions of the UN Office at Geneva and Armenia’s active involvement.

Mnatsakanyan and Møller exchanged views on implementation of the goals incorporated in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Armenia’s willingness and commitment to implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties attached importance to the combination of the efforts of regional and international organizations to address new directions within the scope of international cooperation such as digitization, artificial intelligence and robotization.