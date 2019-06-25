Former Armenia MP's house in Yerevan robbed

The investigative unit of the police station in Malatia district of Yerevan is preparing a report on the application filed by 73-year-old citizen of Yerevan Napoleon Azizyan.

As reported Shamshyan.com, former deputy of the National Assembly (representative of the Prosperous Armenia Party) Napoleon Azizyan called the police and reported that a large number of Euro windows, windowsills and doors and locks were stolen from his half-built house that is located at 46 Praha Street and pertained to him between early May and June 21 of this year.

An operative group of police officers of the Malatia police station is on its way to the site.