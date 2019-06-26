Rouhani: Iran never seeks war with any country

The Iranian president said his country never seeks war with any country, including the US, Mehr reported.
Speaking with the President of France Emmanuel Macron by telephone late on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always worked towards sustainable, purposeful relations with France, and will continue to do so.”
He added that, “without a doubt, US President’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal has been to the detriment of the people of America, Europe, and Iran, and against regional and international interests.”
Iran’s commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was based on the European parties’ guarantee of its economic benefits, including banking issues and oil sales, but none of them were put into action, said the President, adding, “if Iran’s interests under the JCPOA are not met, we will suspend our commitments.” He went on to stress that there is no chance of re-negotiating an agreement.
Rouhani also described the US Administration as the main cause of creation and escalation of tensions in the region.
“The American drone was shot down by Iranian defence systems after violating Iranian air space,” he added. “If the Americans intend to intrude Iran’s air space again, Iranian armed forces are ready to confront them with a decisive response.”
President Macron, for his part, expressed regret over the United States’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, saying “France has always attempted to save the JCPOA and persuade the other parties, especially the United States, to live up to it.”
Also, Macron stressed that all counties should attempt to prevent regional tensions from escalating.