Wednesday
June 26
Newspaper: Armenia judges’ vetting periods, mechanisms are known
Newspaper: Armenia judges’ vetting periods, mechanisms are known
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Corruption Prevention Commission that will be set up will also engage in the vetting of Armenia’s judges, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“NA [National Assembly] President Ararat Mirzoyan has already launched a bill that will further speed up the process of creating [this commission].

“Zhoghovurd daily has learned new details from that process. Accordingly, it is proposed that this body be formed by the candidates nominated by the legislative, executive, and judicial authorities.

“And the commission will also have new functions, and which are stemmed from the logic of conducting vetting. In particular, the commission will have the right to present conclusions of advisory nature on the integrity of the judges.

“We were informed that the relevant draft will be adopted [by parliament] in the first reading in July, and in fall—in the second reading and in full,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
