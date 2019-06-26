Iraqi President rules out using his territory to strike Iran

Under no circumstances will Iraq allow the United States to use its bases in Iraq to launch an attack on neighboring Iran, Iraq's President Barham Salih told CNN., Iraq’s President Barham Saleh said in an interview with CNN.

"We do not want our territory to be a staging post for any hostile action against any of our neighbors, including Iran," he said. "This is definitely not part of the agreement between the Iraqi government and the United States.”

"We in Iraq have suffered from sanctions in the 1990s, and the devastation that has afflicted Iraqi society has been really enduring, even to date," he added.

He positively assessed the statements of US President Donald Trump that he had changed his mind at the last moment to launch a military strike against Iran.

Exacerbation of the situation

The situation around Iran became aggravated after the explosions and fires occurred on two tankers on June 13 in the Gulf of Oman after the alleged attack. The US blamed the incident on Iran, while Tehran denied the accusations.

On June 20, the Iranian armed forces shot down an American Navy unmanned reconnaissance aircraft RQ-4, after which the US, according to statements by President Donald Trump, prepared a military operation, which involved delivering targeted strikes on three targets in Iran. According to US leader, 10 minutes before the start of this operation, he gave the order not to conduct it, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.