News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Iraqi President rules out using his territory to strike Iran
Iraqi President rules out using his territory to strike Iran
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Under no circumstances will Iraq allow the United States to use its bases in Iraq to launch an attack on neighboring Iran, Iraq's President Barham Salih told CNN., Iraq’s President Barham Saleh said in an interview with CNN

"We do not want our territory to be a staging post for any hostile action against any of our neighbors, including Iran," he said. "This is definitely not part of the agreement between the Iraqi government and the United States.”

"We in Iraq have suffered from sanctions in the 1990s, and the devastation that has afflicted Iraqi society has been really enduring, even to date," he added.

He positively assessed the statements of US President Donald Trump that he had changed his mind at the last moment to launch a military strike against Iran.

Exacerbation of the situation

The situation around Iran became aggravated after the explosions and fires occurred on two tankers on June 13 in the Gulf of Oman after the alleged attack. The US blamed the incident on Iran, while Tehran denied the accusations.

On June 20, the Iranian armed forces shot down an American Navy unmanned reconnaissance aircraft RQ-4, after which the US, according to statements by President Donald Trump, prepared a military operation, which involved delivering targeted strikes on three targets in Iran. According to US leader, 10 minutes before the start of this operation, he gave the order not to conduct it, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Russia will persuade both US and Iran to start dialogue
“We will convince both our Iranian colleagues and American colleagues that we need to move away…
 Jeremy Hunt: UK to not agree to join US-led war with Iran
Britain does not expect the United States to request that the United Kingdom...
 Bolton: All options remain on table, if Iran exceeds uranium enrichment limit
Bolton spoke at a press conference after a high-profile trilateral security...
 FM: Iran will never pursue nuclear weapon
Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, at a meeting in June with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe…
 Rouhani: White House is mentally retarded
“Tehran’s strategic patience does not mean we have fear…
 US ready to lift sanctions against Iran only in the case of a comprehensive deal
The new deal must be truly comprehensive, include solutions to the nuclear problem...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos