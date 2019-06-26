News
Armenian Social Security Officer detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Armenian National Security Service, within the comprehensive measures to combat corruption, revealed cases of receiving a bribe by the head of the territorial social security service of Armenia’s Gavar, National Security Service’s press service reported.

The head of the service took bribes for frauds, raising pensions through false documents about his experience. From January 2019, they received about 300 thousand drams within this plot. During the transfer of the regular bribe in the amount of 120 thousand drams, the official was detained by the National Security Service staff. A criminal case has been launched. Arrest has been chosen as a preventive measure.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
