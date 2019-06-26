Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament: Judicial system processes in country should proceed in purely legal arena

YEREVAN. – The processes taking place in the judicial system of Armenia need to take place and be observed solely on the legal dimension. National Assembly (NA) Vice President Vahe Enfiajyan, who is also a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament, on Wednesday stated this at the NA briefings, as he reflected on the present-day situation regarding the Constitutional Court.
In his words, judicial power in Armenia is a separate branch of power that must act independently.
“We truly need to find the will in ourselves and to create prerequisites so that all branches of power [in Armenia] carry out—by keeping one another in check—their activities fully, wisely, and justly,” Enfiajyan stressed.