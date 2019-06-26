News
Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction: March 1 case should be considered only in legal schemes
Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction: March 1 case should be considered only in legal schemes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prosperous Armenia Party  parliamentary faction considers the trial of the second president, Robert Kocharyan, exclusively in the legal schemes, said Iveta Tonoyan, Prosperous Armenia Party MP in parliament, on Wednesday at the NA briefings.

According to her, this is a legal process, and when a legal decision is made on this issue, the Prosperous Armenia party will make its assessment.

“We have repeatedly stated that everyone is equal before the law, and the events taking place should be considered solely within the statement,” Tonoyan said.

As reported earlier, the Armenian Court of Appeals overturned the decision of the court of first instance to change the preventive measure for the former president of the country Robert Kocharyan and detained him.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, Armenian former authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in Yerevan against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008, leaving eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops killed in clashes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
