Armenia, Russia customs officers conduct joint trainings (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Anti-Smuggling Department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia has conducted regular joint trainings with the General Department of Anti-Smuggling of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Accordingly, the customs officers of Armenia and Russia exchanged practical knowhow under close-to-reality situations in preventing illegal transboundary drug trafficking, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the first phase of these trainings, officers from the Armenian anti-smuggling department went to Moscow, whereas in the second phase, their Russian colleagues came to Yerevan.