News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
EU representative: Reforms violating human rights are unacceptable
EU representative: Reforms violating human rights are unacceptable
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The EU is promoting a reform process in Armenia and is in touch with both the authorities and civil society, said on Wednesday Gonzalo Serano, head of the cooperation department of the EU delegation in Armenia.

His remarks came during the discussions on the rights of victims of repression in the context of transitional justice organized under two programs funded by the EU and the Open Society Foundation.

The EU representative recalled that a high-level meeting was held in Brussels a few weeks ago within Armenia-EU deal. Within the deal, including reforms aimed at improving living standards in various fields.

According to him, they are in dialogue with both the authorities and civil society.

The EU contributes to the process and at the same time emphasizes that all processes, both the fight against corruption and vetting, must comply with the laws and international obligations of the republic, he said adding that the same goes for the human rights issue.

According to him, reforms where human rights can be violated are unacceptable.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan
During the meeting, the minister touched upon implementation of
 Asylum applications in EU+ decrease in 2018
“Asylum applications in the EU+ decreased for the third consecutive year in 2018…
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Switalski presented the...
 Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling
President Nicos Anastasiades said he was not optimistic about...
 CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched
The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General
Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni presented the areas of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos