EU representative: Reforms violating human rights are unacceptable

The EU is promoting a reform process in Armenia and is in touch with both the authorities and civil society, said on Wednesday Gonzalo Serano, head of the cooperation department of the EU delegation in Armenia.

His remarks came during the discussions on the rights of victims of repression in the context of transitional justice organized under two programs funded by the EU and the Open Society Foundation.

The EU representative recalled that a high-level meeting was held in Brussels a few weeks ago within Armenia-EU deal. Within the deal, including reforms aimed at improving living standards in various fields.

According to him, they are in dialogue with both the authorities and civil society.

The EU contributes to the process and at the same time emphasizes that all processes, both the fight against corruption and vetting, must comply with the laws and international obligations of the republic, he said adding that the same goes for the human rights issue.

According to him, reforms where human rights can be violated are unacceptable.