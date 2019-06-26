Armenia, Russia company sign supplement to contract for fuel supply to Armenian nuclear plant

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) and TVEL fuel company of Russia have signed the contracts for Russian nuclear fuel supply to the ANPP, on 2019 and 2020.
Based on the documents that were signed in 2017, a nuclear reserve stock has been formed at the power plant.
“The latest supplements to the basic contract will enable to not only ensure the Armenian NPP’s entire requirement for fresh nuclear fuel, but, also, to replenish its reserve on the platform of the station—[and] which raises the reliability of the safety of the reactor,” Oleg Grigoriev, TVEL Senior Vice President for Commerce and International Business, said, in particular. “We take into account—including the current works (...)—the extension of the term of operation of the only nuclear power unit.”