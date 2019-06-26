News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia, Russia company sign supplement to contract for fuel supply to Armenian nuclear plant
Armenia, Russia company sign supplement to contract for fuel supply to Armenian nuclear plant
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) and TVEL fuel company of Russia have signed the contracts for Russian nuclear fuel supply to the ANPP, on 2019 and 2020.

Based on the documents that were signed in 2017, a nuclear reserve stock has been formed at the power plant.

“The latest supplements to the basic contract will enable to not only ensure the Armenian NPP’s entire requirement for fresh nuclear fuel, but, also, to replenish its reserve on the platform of the station—[and] which raises the reliability of the safety of the reactor,” Oleg Grigoriev, TVEL Senior Vice President for Commerce and International Business, said, in particular. “We take into account—including the current works (...)—the extension of the term of operation of the only nuclear power unit.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Brent crude price exceeds $66 per barrel
The August futures for WTI crude went up by 1.94% to $ 58.95 a barrel…
 Oil prices are falling
The August futures for WTI oil fell by 0.97%, amounting to $ 57.34 per barrel...
 Oil prices are rising
The August futures for WTI crude went up by 0.71% to $ 57.84 a barrel...
 Trilateral MoU signed for liberalization of Armenia's electricity market
Among those attending the signing ceremony were...
 IAEA Mission: Armenia has strengthened its regulatory framework amid ongoing challenges
“Armenia has made substantial progress in developing a policy and a strategy for safety…
 Brent crude oil prices rising
On Wednesday, the decline of both brands reached 4%…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos