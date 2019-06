Bright Armenia party sees no elements of a political persecution against Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan, Bright Armenia party MP Ani Samsonyan said on Wednesday.

According to her, they consider this process exclusively within the legal field. “This is exclusively a legal process and is of no prime importance for us,” she said.

Another MP Karen Simonyan noted that the trial was held within the competition, since all parties reserve the right to appeal against any decision.