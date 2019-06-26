Iran not to stamp passports of foreign tourists

Iran will cancel stamping in the passports of foreign tourists upon entering and leaving the country, Tasnim agency reported.

Such measures will reportedly be taken due to the fact that many foreign tourists are concerned that the Iranian visa or airport stamp in their passport can cause problems when obtaining a US visa.

According to the agency, on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani passed the relevant order to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Now foreigners visiting Iran will need to receive a copy of the document confirming that they have received a visa. Entry and exit stamps will be put on this document instead of passports.

The Iranian administration has been working on this plan for over a year to support the development of tourism in the country and to save travelers from any fears.

The situation in relations between the US and Iran has significantly worsened. The US authorities have imposed tough sanctions against key areas of the Iranian economy and continue to increase sanctions pressure. Washington’s stated goal is to “change the behavior” of Iran. The US also declared the IRGC a terrorist organization. Iran, in its turn, has recognized CENTCOM as a terrorist organization.