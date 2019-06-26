Bright Armenia faction: Hrayr Tovmasyan is President of Constitutional Court

Currently, Hrayr Tovmasyan is a judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia under all elements, and we don’t accept anyone’s interpretation of constitutional norms.
This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Ani Samsonyan said during briefings at the National Assembly today, commenting on the scandal over the Constitutional Court.
She noted that no real change has been made in spite of the statement made by Vahe Grigoryan.
The deputy also emphasized that a person can’t serve as a source of laws in a country and decide how constitutional reforms should take place.
In his turn, Karen Simonyan, another deputy of the Bright Armenia faction, stated that Hrayr Tovmasyan was elected President of the Constitutional Court in accordance with legislative acts that can be appealed to the Administrative Court.
The National Assembly of Armenia elected Vahe Grigoryan judge of the Constitutional Court. While taking oath of office on June 20, Grigoryan declared that he is going to the Constitutional Court with the powers of the President of the Court, after which the public gave an unequivocal response and the opposition strictly criticized Grigoryan.