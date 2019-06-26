News
Catholicos hosts Armenia PM’s wife
Catholicos hosts Armenia PM’s wife
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister as well as chairwoman of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on Tuesday evening visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and met with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

At the meeting, Hakobyan presented the activities, programs, and the already implemented activities of these two foundations which she heads.

Also, they discussed the chances of carrying out joint education, social, healthcare programs and cooperation between the Mother See and the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations.
Հայերեն
