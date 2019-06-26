How many meetings convened by Armenia parliament committee examining April 2016 war?

YEREVAN. – We will inform about everything in its time. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He stated this when asked how many meetings were convened by the recently set up NA Inquiry Committee for Examining the Circumstances of the Military Activities of April 2016, and taking into account that the press had reported that a secret meeting was held.

Moreover, Kocharyan assured that he has no intention and is not going to give a separate interview to anyone on this matter.