News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Ministry: High-tech development is among Armenia government priorities
Ministry: High-tech development is among Armenia government priorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The development of the high-tech sector is one of the priorities of the government of Armenia, and it is aimed at the development and advancement of knowledge-based economy based on the Armenian scientific potential.

And one of the respective steps being taken is the provision of tax privileges for technology industry startups, the Ministry of High-Technological Industry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The number of startups that apply to the ministry for a tax privilege certificate is increasing on a daily basis. At present, about 100 startups have applied to the ministry with such a request.

The Certification Commission has already granted tax privileges to 41 startups, and around 200 to 240 jobs will be created as a result of the activities of these 41 startups alone.

Armenian repatriates are also among the startups that have applied for tax privileges.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ucom supports 11th “BarCamp Yerevan 2019” (un)conference (PHOTOS)
In the near future, machines and algorithms will give many professional solutions to the existing needs…
 Ucom offers internet starting from 6.4 AMD/MB when traveling in more than 50 countries
Its mobile subscribers can now benefit from affordable internet bundles in roaming…
 Ucom company is first in Armenia’s telecommunication market to issue bonds
The nominal coupon bonds with a maturity period of 36 months will be distributed through “Armenbrok” OJSC...
 Ucom to deploy eSIM technology
Apple's official partner Ucom is the first in the region to implement and deploy eSIM technology...
 Armenian specialists develop Ucom’s new TV portal
Ucom is committed to giving priority to local producers…
National Television/Radio Commission: Armenia compelled to broadcast Russian TV channels
According to him, cable TV has helped increase the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos