Ministry: High-tech development is among Armenia government priorities

YEREVAN. – The development of the high-tech sector is one of the priorities of the government of Armenia, and it is aimed at the development and advancement of knowledge-based economy based on the Armenian scientific potential.

And one of the respective steps being taken is the provision of tax privileges for technology industry startups, the Ministry of High-Technological Industry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The number of startups that apply to the ministry for a tax privilege certificate is increasing on a daily basis. At present, about 100 startups have applied to the ministry with such a request.

The Certification Commission has already granted tax privileges to 41 startups, and around 200 to 240 jobs will be created as a result of the activities of these 41 startups alone.

Armenian repatriates are also among the startups that have applied for tax privileges.