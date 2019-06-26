Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance Forum organizing committee meets with Russia Ambassador

Representatives of the organizing committee set up during the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance Forum, including Armen Rustamyan, Davit Shahnazaryan and Gegham Nazaryan, met yesterday with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

The current state of the negotiations over the Artsakh issue was touched upon during the meeting. The representatives of the organizing committee informed the ambassador of the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group about the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance Forum held in Stepanakert on May 7 of this year and the goals of the Forum and transmitted the Russian version of the declaration adopted by the participants.