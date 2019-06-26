Eurasian Economic Union may impose sanctions against 3rd countries

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may impose sanctions against third countries as a response to restrictions imposed on one of the members of the union, Minister of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Veronika Nikishina told RIA Novosti

“If the Eurasian Economic Union member states decide on the need to introduce joint measures at the EAEU level, such measures can be introduced,” she said, noting that the union has the necessary tools.

According to her, the EAEU could be the first to impose restrictions in order to maintain public order, protect life and health, and ensure defense and security.

“It should be immediately noted that the EAEU is an economic, not a political organization,” she added.

The EAEU is an international integration economic association established on the basis of the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space and has been operating since January 1, 2015. Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are the member states of the union.