Armenia commission on electoral processes support programs holds session

The administrative commission on programs for support to the electoral processes in Armenia held today a session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. Among the participants of the session were the UNDP Resident Representative and the ambassadors and representatives of embassies of countries having provided support within the scope of the program for support to electoral processes in Armenia.
At the outset of the session, Mher Grigoryan and UNDP Resident Representative Dmitri Mariyasin gave their welcoming remarks. The Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated the first program that was carried out with the support of the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom and Sweden and was aimed at assisting in the conduct of the snap parliamentary elections held in 2018.
Grigoryan also attached importance to the launch of the second program, which is funded by Japan and is aimed at building and strengthening the capacities of electoral bodies in the post-election stage.
Mariyasin also attached importance to implementation of the programs and recorded the effective cooperation with the Armenian government, after which he gave the floor to the program’s chief consultant, who briefly presented the course of implementation of the program and the future steps.
The session was followed by the official signing of acceptance-and-delivery acts for the transfer of equipment used during the snap parliamentary elections in 2018.