News.am daily digest: 26.06.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a day digest of top news as of 26.06.2019:
- Conscript soldier Hayk Alaverdyan has died at the Armavir military training center, said spokesperson of Armenian Defense Ministry, Artsrun Hovhannisyan.
The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.
- A delegation led by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will be on a visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, from July 4 and 6, and to Singapore, from July 7 to 9.
The delegation will comprise 16 people, including Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, High-Technological Industry Minister, Hakob Arshakyan, and Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan.
- A woman was found dead Tuesday in Yerevan. The law enforcement officers found the dead body of Elen Simonyan, 25, wrapped in a sheet and polyethylene. There were more than a dozen stab wounds on the body, and her face was completely smashed.
Arsen Nazaryan, suspected of the brutal murder has been arrested. A criminal case concerning Elen Simonyan is now being reportedly considered in court. The woman is charged with fraud and burglary in preliminary agreement with a group of individuals.
- Arshavir Gharamyan has been appointed Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh, and has been relieved of his duties as Artsakh’s representative at large, Artsakh President’s press service reported on Wednesday.
- Board member of the Reformists Party of Armenia Armen Amirjanyan was stabbed at his parking space on Amiryan Street in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Armen was transferred to a hospital and was discharged after receiving first aid.
The man who stabbed Amirjanyan was identified and apprehended. Police are clarifying the facts and conducting an investigation.
- US Congressman Brad Sherman has filed an amendment that would block the transfer of US defense articles that strengthen Azerbaijan's offensive airstrike capabilities. The initiative aims to limit Baku’s ability to act upon its standing threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh’s Stepanakert Airport as back in March of 2011, Arif Mamadov, the Director of Azerbaijan's Civil Aviation Administration, said that the law on aviation envisages the physical destruction of airplanes landing in that territory of Nagorno Karabakh.
According to him, this amendment will send a strong message to Azerbaijan that it cannot threaten to shoot down civilian aircraft. Azerbaijan must not be allowed to intimidate its neighbors,” he said.