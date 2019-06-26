Armenia libraries send around 540 Armenian books, magazines to Library of US Congress

The news service of the US Embassy in Armenia reports that the US Embassy takes pride in the fact that it is supporting several unique initiatives for cultural exchange with Armenia.

The US Embassy in Yerevan has posted the following on its Facebook page: “The U.S. Embassy is proud to facilitate all kinds of unique cultural exchanges with Armenia! For example, since 2005 our American Center has facilitated a book exchange program between Armenian libraries and the The Library of Congress. Over the years, we have sent more than 3740 Armenian titles to enrich the Library’s Armenian research collection. And in just the past two years, Armenian academic libraries – including the National Library of Armenia, the Fundamental Library of NAS of Armenia and the Yerevan State University Library – have sent around 540 Armenian books, DVDs, and magazines to the Library of Congress. In return, Armenian libraries can receive books from the Library of Congress exchange database.”