Armenian MP of Turkey: Court decided to keep Osman Kavala hostage

Garo Paylan, the Armenian MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, commented on the court’s decision with respect to keeping in custody well-known Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, who is also chairman of the Istanbul-based Anadolu Kültür (Culture) NGO and has been in prison since November 1, 2017.
“The court, by majority, decided to keep Osman Kavala hostage,” Paylan wrote on Twitter. “Friends, the world has not turned over with the Istanbul victory [in the mayoral election]; let’s not relax. Continue the struggle!”
Osman Kavala is one of Turkey’s well-known human rights activists, and an advocate for normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
He has organized numerous events in Turkey aimed at Armenian-Turkish reconciliation.
Kavala has been to Armenia many times.
His publishing house in Istanbul has published numerous books on Armenian Genocide, and discussions and remembrance events on this tragedy have been organized at his restaurant in the city.
Osman Kavala was arrested on charges of collaborating with those accused of the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey.