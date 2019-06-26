News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Deputy Mayor: Yerevan to have about 1200 new dumpsters till July 18
Deputy Mayor: Yerevan to have about 1200 new dumpsters till July 18
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Yerevan will have about 1200 new dumpsters till July 18, said First Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan during the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Wednesday.

Touching upon the waste recycling, he mentioned that there are different proposals for waste recycling, but everyone is waiting for the process to be subsidized by the city authorities or the state.

"At present, there are two organizations that ask the community to provide them with garbage for recycling,” he said.

For his part, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan added that it is impossible to speak about garbage sorting until the problem of garbage disposal is resolved.

"At first you should be able to collect garbage and offer people to have separate garbage bins,” the Mayor noted adding they had ordered 2,000 dumpsters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos