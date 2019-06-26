Deputy Mayor: Yerevan to have about 1200 new dumpsters till July 18

Yerevan will have about 1200 new dumpsters till July 18, said First Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan during the session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Wednesday.
Touching upon the waste recycling, he mentioned that there are different proposals for waste recycling, but everyone is waiting for the process to be subsidized by the city authorities or the state.
"At present, there are two organizations that ask the community to provide them with garbage for recycling,” he said.
For his part, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan added that it is impossible to speak about garbage sorting until the problem of garbage disposal is resolved.
"At first you should be able to collect garbage and offer people to have separate garbage bins,” the Mayor noted adding they had ordered 2,000 dumpsters.