News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.33
EUR
542.2
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia army general staff chief visits central recruiting station
Armenia army general staff chief visits central recruiting station
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today the central recruiting station in the final stage of preparations for the summer military draft of this year, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The Chief of the General Staff visited groups and units, was introduced to the state of preparation of those groups and units and gave necessary assignments to the relevant services involved in the preparation and holding of the major nationwide event.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos