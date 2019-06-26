CNN: US not interested in dialogue with Iran

The US isn’t interested in dialogue with Iran, even though President Trump insists that he is ready to sit around the negotiating table, reports CNN, citing its sources in Paris.
“The French authorities continue to seek measures to mitigate the tension between the US and Iran, but the French say they see no sign of US interest in dialogue with Iran,” the source said.
When asked about the possibility of France joining the anti-Iranian coalition, the source mentioned that even though the French authorities consider Iran “a good ally”, they won’t “follow the course of Washington”. “The US has its goals and interests,” the source added.
French troops continue joint military exercises with the US in the Persian Gulf. When asked if the cooperation will continue in case of a confrontation, the source said: “We haven’t reached that point yet.”
Earlier, French special services had declared that they don’t believe a US drone had violated Iran’s airspace.