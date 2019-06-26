News
Armenian PM, EU Special Representative discuss cooperation issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Thursday EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, Government’s press service reported.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of consistently deepening Armenia-EU relations, and touched upon the Armenia-EU deal. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the steps taken by the Armenian government towards the development of democracy, fundamental changes in the judicial and legal system, protection of human rights, expressing the hope that the Armenia-EU deal will contribute to the effective implementation of reforms of fundamental importance for Armenia.

Toivo Klaar, in turn, noted that the EU also attaches great importance to cooperation with Armenia and is ready to continue promoting the country and achieving progress in various fields.

The parties discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan noted that Armenia sees the settlement exclusively within the negotiation process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. The sides exchanged views on regional processes.
