7 countries' delegations leave PACE
7 countries' delegations leave PACE
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The delegations of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia and Georgia have left the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) following restoration of the powers of the Russian delegation to the PACE.

The delegations have announced that they will return home to consult their parliaments and governments about the joint actions in the Assembly in the next sessions.

“Yesterday, the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE declared they would walk out. Today Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia and Georgia together stood by Ukraine side by side. The delegations declared the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions is unacceptable. And [there is] a threat from such a decision to the very existence of the PACE. And we now ask our parliaments and governments to make a decision on our future participation in the PACE work,” Ukrainian MP, Ukrainian delegate to the PACE Leonid Yemets wrote on Facebook on June 26 evening.
