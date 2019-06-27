News
Thursday
June 27
News
Thursday
June 27
Moscow intends to conclude S-400 missile systems’ supply to Turkey by year’s end
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Supply of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems to Turkey will be concluded by the end of the year. Maria Vorobyova, official representative of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, stated this, RIA Novosti reported.

“The first consignment may already be supplied next month,” she added.

Earlier, Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport (Russian Defense Export)—the state intermediary agency for Russia’s exports and imports of defense-related and dual use products, technologies and services—said these systems are 99-percent ready for being delivered to Ankara.
