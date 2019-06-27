Newspaper: Iran delegation also will not participate in 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games

YEREVAN. – The Iranian delegation also will not participate in the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.
“The reason is that the opening ceremony of the Games will take place in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and [therefore] the Iranian authorities do not wish to spoil relations with Azerbaijan.
“At this moment it is known that the Armenian delegations of Georgia and Turkey also have declined from participation. Representatives of the Armenian communities of these countries ask Armenia’s authorities to take measures so that they, too, will be able to be represented at the [7th] Pan-Armenian [Summer] Games,” Zhamanak wrote.