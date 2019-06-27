Pyongyang urges Washington to make new proposal

Washington should make a "new proposal" to Pyongyang if it wants to achieve a resumption of dialogue with the North Korea on denuclearization, said Kwon Jong-gun, director of the North Korean Foreign Affairs Department of the American Department of Foreign Affairs.
"As the Comrade Chairman of the State Affairs Commission has already declared in his historic Policy Speech, the US should come out to the table for the DPRK-US dialogue with a correct method of calculation and the time limit is until the end of this year," Korea Herald reported quoting him.
In 2018, in Singapore, US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held the first bilateral summit in history, which resulted in a joint declaration. Pyongyang has committed itself to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from Washington. The second summit was held in Hanoi on February 27-28 this year. After several meetings, Trump and Kim Jong-un concluded no agreement.