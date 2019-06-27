India says it can’t wish away defense ties with Russia ahead of US-India talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for strengthening cooperation with India, expressing the hope that the two countries will manage to settle differences in trade and other issues, The Economic Times - India Times reported.
The head of American diplomacy held talks with his Indian colleague Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the capital, New Delhi.
The first meeting of high-ranking representatives of the two countries since Modi’s re-election is taking place amid the development of strategic ties and tensions over India’s duties and plans to acquire Russian weapons.
Pompeo noted the need to resolve disputes in the economic sphere.
Washington this month deprived India of duty-free access for certain categories of goods, while India increased tariffs on 28 US goods. Washington is also dissatisfied with the tightening of rules, which negatively affected foreign companies, including American online retailers.
Speaking on Wednesday evening, Pompeo admitted the possibility of increasing American investment, provided that India lowered trade barriers.
The parties also discussed India’s relations with Russia and Iran, which are subject to US sanctions.
The Indian Foreign Minister made it clear that his country does not intend to refuse to purchase Russian S-400 systems worth $ 5.2 billion.
Pompeo, in his turn, highlighted the possibility of strengthening cooperation between the two countries.